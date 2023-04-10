Watch live: Taiwan Air Force scrambles jets amid China threats after leader’s US trip

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the Taiwan Air Force scrambles jets amid military threats from China on Monday, 10 April, after president Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in California last week.

The meeting was seen as a show of democratic solidarity in defiance of threats from China.

China, which sees self-ruled Taiwan as its own, began military exercises on Saturday, a day after Tsai returned from the trip.

On Sunday, China’s simulated precision strikes against Taiwan.

There is no sign of panic or disruption from the Chinese drills near Taiwan, with life continuing in Taiwan as normal.

It comes after then-US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei last August, which prompted China to stage war games around Taiwan including firing missiles into waters close to the island.

Similar drills have not been announced this time.

As of 8am on Sunday, 70 Chinese aircraft, including Su-30 fighters and H-6 bombers, as well as 11 ships, were spotted around Taiwan, Taiwan’s defence ministry said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.