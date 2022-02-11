The Taliban have kidnapped nine Westerners, including the former BBC journalist Andrew North, Afghanistan’s former vice president Amrullah Saleh has claimed.

Andrew North is believed to be working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and wrote an article for them last month about displaced Afghans returning home to Helmand province.

The UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has said: “Two journalists with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others.

“We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation.”

More to follow