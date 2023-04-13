Watch live: Thailand brings in new year with huge water fight in Bangkok

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as people in Thailand ring in the new year with a giant water fight as part of the Songkran festival.

Thousands of locals and tourists armed with toy water guns will spray water at each other in Khaosan Road in Bangkok.

The name of the festival comes from a Sanskrit phrase meaning "passage of the sun."

The spectacle is carried out to symbolise the washing away of misfortunes and the ushering in of a fresh start.

Around 30,000 to 50,000 people are expected to gather in Khaosan each day during the three-day celebrations from 13 to 15 April.

Other Songkran traditions include waking up early to visit Buddhist temples to offer food and listen to monks.

People will sprinkle clean or scented water over Buddha statues to represent good fortune and purification.

