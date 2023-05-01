For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The frontrunner to become Thailand's next prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has given birth to a baby boy two weeks before voters go to the polls.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, announced the birth on her official Facebook and Instagram accounts with a photo of the newborn.

"Hi, my name is Prutthasin Sooksawas, nickname Thasin," read the post. "Thanks for all the support. In a few days, wait for my mum to recover first, then I will meet the press."

Paetongtarn, who goes by the nickname Ung Ing, has been first or second in polls for voters' favourite prime ministerial candidate throughout the campaign for the election on 14 May, trading places with Pita Limjaroenrat of the progressive opposition Move Forward Party.

The imminent arrival of Paetongtarn's second child had not kept her from the campaign trail until very recently.

Paetongtarn hopes to return to power the populist movement her father and aunt led before army coups ousted them. Her family's name recognition and her party's enduring popularity has brought it a string of previous election victories.

Recent polls showing opposition parties with big leads could spell trouble for the incumbent prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, who first came to power in a 2014 coup that ousted an elected government that had been led by Paetongtarn's aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra.

Paetongtarn's father and Yingluck's brother, former telecommunications tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra was himself toppled in a 2006 military coup. Both Thaksin and Yingluck live in self-imposed exile to avoid prison convictions their allies say were designed to prevent their political comebacks.

Prayuth, who became a civilian prime minister after 2019 elections, trailed in fourth place in a mid-April poll for favourite prime ministerial candidate with 13.72 per cent. However, Prayuth may have help from the 250-seat upper house Senate, whose appointed members were approved by the military junta Prayuth led for five years.

The Senate also votes for the prime minister, so it is possible that the leader of the biggest party in the 500-seat elected lower house could be denied the top job if the Senate votes with minority parties.

Reuters