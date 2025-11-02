Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Tourists return to Hoi An after devastating Thai floods leave 35 dead

Tourists are now returning to Hoi An following devastating floods in Thailand

Reuters Correspondents
Sunday 02 November 2025 11:24 GMT
The streets of Hoi An were hit with severe flooding
The streets of Hoi An were hit with severe flooding (AFP via Getty Images)

Tourists are beginning to return to Vietnam's historic town of Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as residents work tirelessly to clear mud and debris left by recent devastating floods.

The natural disaster ravaged the central region, claiming at least 35 lives.

Hoi An's economy is heavily reliant on its vibrant tourism sector, with accommodation, dining, and ticket sales contributing nearly two-thirds of the regional income last year.

Official data shows the town welcomed over 4.4 million visitors in that period, including 3.6 million from overseas.

Despite many hotels, lantern shops, and restaurants still undergoing extensive cleaning, both domestic and international visitors have been observed strolling along the riverfront and exploring heritage landmarks since Saturday.

Some 35 people lost their lives in the extreme flooding
Some 35 people lost their lives in the extreme flooding (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

This concerted effort aims to prepare the town for a full reopening in anticipation of the crucial peak travel season.

The historic floods last week submerged Hoi An's lantern-lit streets and centuries-old wooden houses, forcing hundreds of businesses to temporarily close.

While no official financial damage estimates have been released, small shop owners reported losses in the hundreds of millions of dong, which equates to thousands of U.S. dollars.

The nearby city of Thua Thien Hue, also impacted by the heavy rains, reopened its iconic citadel to tourists on Friday.

Authorities, however, continue to warn of rising river levels and potential renewed flooding as prolonged rains are expected in the coming days.

The floods also left five people missing and inundated more than 16,000 houses and 5,300 hectares (13,100 acres) of crops. Around 75,000 people are still experiencing power shortages, the government's disaster agency said in a report.

Vietnam, prone to severe storms and flooding, frequently faces widespread property damage during its storm season, which typically lasts from June to October.

