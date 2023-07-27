Jump to content

Watch live view of Taiwan’s Taitung City as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy rainfall

Oliver Browning
Thursday 27 July 2023 07:26
Watch a live view of Taitung City as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy rainfall to southern Taiwan, as it passes through the sea channel.

Businesses and schools were shut on Thursday (27 July) while airlines cancelled hundreds of flights amid warnings of landslides and floods churned past the island en route to China, where it will make landfall later this week.

China’s weather agency has already raised its storm alert to the second-highest tier and the manufacturing hub of Guangdong province has warned of the worst storm in a decade.

As of 10:15 local time, Doksuri was categorised at the second-strongest typhoon level by Taiwan’s weather bureau, headed towards the southern Taiwan Strait with maximum winds of 118mph.

At one point Doksuri was a super typhoon, but lost some of its strength after it lashed the coastline of the northern Philippines on Wednesday, bursting banks of rivers and leaving thousands without electricity.

Five people in the Philippines were killed, according to the country’s disaster agency.

