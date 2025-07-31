US considering China travel warning after nearly 5,000 cases of deadly virus: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention is set to issue a travel notice to China as potentially-deadly chikungunya infections rise in the country, according to reports.

China has recorded nearly 5,000 cases of the mosquito-borne illness after one infection was found in early July. Guangdong, a province near Hong Kong, has recorded almost 3,000 cases in the last week alone. There have been 90 deaths and 240,000 cases across at least 16 countries so far this years, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

A spokesperson for the CDC told Bloomberg News: “CDC is aware of the reported chikungunya outbreak in Guangdong Province in China and is currently assessing the size and extent of the outbreak.” The Independent has contacted the CDC for comment.

Chikungunya virus is spread via an infected mosquito bite. Outbreaks have occurred in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and islands across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. There is a risk the virus can spread to unaffected areas by infected travellers, according to CDC guidance.

The infection can cause fever and joint pain, with other symptoms including headache, muscle pain, joint swelling and rash. In serious instances, the virus can cause long-term disability.

There are no medicines to treat chikungunya, with travellers recommended to take preventative measures to protect against mosquito bites.

The Atlanta-based agency issues travel health notices for people to be aware of precautions they might need to take while travelling amid outbreaks and natural disasters.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an urgent call for action last Tuesday to prevent a repeat of the chikungunya virus epidemic that swept the globe two decades ago.

They reported new outbreaks linked to the Indian Ocean region had spread to Europe and other continents.

Diana Rojas Alvarez, a medical officer at the WHO, said that there was an estimated 5.6 billion people living in areas across 119 countries at risk of the virus.

Since 2004, outbreaks of chikungunyahave become more frequent and widespread due to viral adaptations which allow the virus to spread more easily.