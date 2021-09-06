A three-year-old boy wearing a sweat shirt and diapers was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink on Monday, three days after he went missing in rugged Australian woodland.

Anthony ‘AJ’ Elfalak vanished from his family’s rural home near the village of Putty, north of Sydney, on Friday morning, sparking a frantic search involving hundreds of people.

The crew of a police helicopter spotted AJ, who is autistic and non-verbal, sitting in shallow water in a creek bed about 470 meters from his home at around 11.30am, Police Superintendent Tracy Chapman said.

Footage released by New South Wales police on Monday showed the moment AJ was discovered by officers. “I’ve got the boy”, one is heard saying as he gives the coordinates to the child’s location to searchers on the ground.

AJ was taken to Singleton hospital for observation but is in good condition, ambulance officers said. Anthony Elfalak, the boy’s father, said he had been bitten by ants and had diaper rash.

“It’s a miracle. He has been bitten by ants and he has fallen over but he is alive. He is alive,” Mr Elfalak told reporters after he and his wife Kelly were reunited with their son.

“He’s just clinging to mum. As soon as he heard his mum, he opened his eyes and looked at her and fell asleep.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his relief in a video posted on Facebook. “Thank goodness,” he said. “I can’t imagine how traumatic this experience has been for AJ and his parents. Glad to hear he’s safe.”

✕ Missing three-year-old discovered in Bushland after four-day search

AJ was found in an area that had already been searched, according to police. He was kneeling in the creek when a State Emergency Service officer reached him and placed a hand on his shoulder, SES Chief Inspector Simon Merrick said.

He said that the boy “turned towards him with a massive smile on his face that he will not forget”.

Superintendent Chapman said his ability to find drinking water was a key factor in his survival due to the danger of dehydration. Overnight temperatures in the area dipped as low as 6C.

“(Being) so close to water is potentially what gave him that opportunity to survive,” she said. “Experts we consulted said if he had access to water he was always going to be able to survive for a longer period of time.”

Over 130 people had joined the search for the child, police said. Volunteers helped police on foot and combed the area on dirt bikes.

Superintendent Chapman said enquiries will be continuing into how the child went missing. “Certainly what occurred during the course of those three days (is under investigation) and I know everyone has lots of questions,” she said.

Family friend Alan Hashem told 7News that the discovery was “incredible” but welcomed police efforts to investigate how the child went missing.

“We still need to find out what happened, we need answers,” he added. “How did he leave? Who did he leave with? Did anything sinister happen?

“We will not stop until we find the truth.”

The paramedic who examined AJ, Gerry Pyke, described him as a “little survivor”.

“Little AJ’s condition was quite remarkable,” Pyke said. “He was very, very thankful. I could see that in his eyes.”