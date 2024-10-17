Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A sprawling clifftop mansion offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean has landed Australia’s prime minister in a political storm for buying the luxury home amid a housing crisis.

Anthony Albanese and his fiancee Jodie Haydon bought the AUD4.3m (£2.2m) Copacabana property in the New South Wales Central Coast last month.

That Mr Albanese purchased a multimillion dollar property just as his government was preparing to roll out an affordable housing plan left even members of his own Labor party “gobsmacked”. Some Labor MPs said the prime minister’s choice reflected poorly on their government at a time when many Australians were struggling to buy or rent a home due to elevated interest rates, escalating property prices, soaring rents, and limited supply.

The Albanese government has pledged to build some 1.2 million homes by 2030 to help ease the housing crisis in the country.

The prime minister’s new house has four bedrooms which all boast uninterrupted views of the Pacific and the Sydney skyline, Sydney radio station 2GB reported. The master bedroom takes up the entire top floor and comes with an attached balcony to enjoy the view.

A real estate listing for the house with “timber-lined cathedral ceilings”, described as “clifftop perfection”, notes that it is at "a premiere location to enjoy sun, whale-watching or spectacular sunsets all year round". The "open plan living and dining space captures mesmerising ocean views".

Anthony Albanese’s Copacabana house offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean ( Screengrab/7NewsBrisbane )

The mansion is located near beaches boasting multimillion dollar waterfront homes, mostly owned by Sydneysiders who either maintain homes in the city or have relocated for a more tranquil lifestyle.

A visitor’s review of the property, rated five stars on AirBnb, notes that one can watch whales breach the ocean from the couch in the living room.

“We had an incredible stay at this beautiful property!” a guest review reads. “The panoramic views were absolutely breathtaking.”

The master bedroom occupies the entire third floor of the house ( Screengrab/7NewsBrisbane )

Mr Albanese defended his purchase on Tuesday.

“I earn a good income, I understand that. I understand that I’ve been fortunate,” he said. “But I know what it is like to struggle. My mum lived in the one public housing home that she was born in for all of her 65 years. I know what it is like, which is why I want to help all Australians into a home,” he said.

Anthony Albanese’s new home boasts ‘open plan living and dining space captures mesmerising ocean views’ ( Screengrab/7NewsBrisbane )

A spokesperson for Mr Albanese said the decision to buy the house was influenced by Ms Haydon’s desire to return to her roots as three generations of her family lived in the area. The property is located in a popular Sydney vacation spot near the family home of Ms Haydon.

The prime minister sought to indicate as much. "When your relationship changes, your life changes,” he said while referring to his partner as a "proud coastie".

The purchase of the luxury property has handed an opportunity to the opposition to target Mr Albanese. Opposition lawmaker Sussan Ley said it was evidence the prime minister was "out of touch" while her colleague Angie Bell described the timing of the purchase as "questionable".

“The real issue for Australians is a lot of people want to be able to buy a home, but they are finding it very, very difficult and the current government is doing a very poor job at getting the policy settings in place to make it easier," opposition lawmaker Paul Fletcher told Sky News Australia.

The prime minister’s allies defended him. "I think the average Australian says, ‘Fair enough, leave him alone, I’ll criticise his policies or I’ll support his policies, I’ll criticise or support his government, but I’m not going to criticise or support what he does with his own bank account with his own money,’” cabinet minister Chris Bowen said.

Mr Albanese’s Labour party will be seeking a second term in office at elections due by May next year.