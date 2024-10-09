Australian PM sparks backlash for mocking opponent as ‘having Tourette’s’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese faced criticism after suggesting in parliament that Liberal MP Angus Taylor might have Tourette’s syndrome.

The remark, in response to Mr Taylor’s repeated interjections during question time, drew laughter in the chamber. Though Mr Albanese withdrew his comment immediately, it sparked a backlash from the opposition as well as disability advocates.

“This nonsense that they carry on with ... have you got Tourette’s or something?” he asked Mr Taylor. “You just sit there, babble babble babble.”

Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological condition marked by involuntary, repetitive movements and vocalisations referred to as tics.

Opposition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume condemned the prime minister’s remark, calling it disrespectful and revealing of Mr Albanese’s character.

“People with Tourette syndrome deserve our respect, not our ridicule,” she said.

“This has really been an insight into the prime minister’s character, I think. Ironically, in a week when this parliament is going to be voting on adopting a code of conduct for our own behaviour in parliament, and I hope the prime minister reflects on that when he votes on that motion.”

Greens senator Jordon Steele-John and the president of the Tourette Syndrome Association of Australia, Mandy Maysey, called for an apology, expressing frustration that disability was used as a joke.

Mr Steele-John, who lives with cerebral palsy, wrote on X: “If our PM could stop using disability as the butt of his jokes that would be great. Casual ableism is still ableism.”

“Disabled people deserve better and they deserve an apology.”

Mr Albanese later acknowledged the mistake in the House and apologised to those affected by the disability.

“Today during question time, I made some unkind and hurtful comments. I knew as soon as I made them that they were wrong. I apologised and retracted my comments, but it should not have happened,” he said.

“I also want to apologise to all Australians who suffer from this disability, I regret saying it. It was wrong. It was insensitive and I apologise.”

Ms Maysey said she was “disgusted” by Mr Albanese’s comment. “The fact that it came so easy to him, to use Tourette’s as an insult is really quite upsetting and insulting,” she said.

“People with Tourette’s are trying to navigate life with what is constant ridicule – people stare, and you are being used as the butt of jokes and the prime minister thought it was OK to ridicule people with Tourette’s by using it as an insult.

“If we can have people in power using disability as the butt of a joke, it shows how much needs to be done to improve the lives of people with Tourette syndrome.”

Opposition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston also called the prime minister’s comment “despicable” and wrote on X: “Mocking a disability is no laughing matter.”

Research suggests that almost one in every 100 school-aged children in Australia may have Tourette’s syndrome.