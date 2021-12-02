Alan Tudge: Australian minister stood down over abusive affair accusations

Education minster Alan Tudge has rejected the allegations and said the relationship was consensual

Colin Packham
Thursday 02 December 2021 10:07
Comments
<p>Australian education minister Alan Tudge at a recent parliamentary session </p>

Australian education minister Alan Tudge at a recent parliamentary session

(Reuters)

Australia’s education minister has been stood down during an investigation into allegations of an abusive extramarital affair with a former staff member.

The minister, Alan Tudge, was accused on Thursday of physically and emotionally abusing his former press secretary Rachelle Miller.

Mr Tudge said he "completely and utterly rejects the allegations" and that relationship - which occured in 2017 - was consensual.

Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, said Mr Tudge had agreed to stand aside while an investigation got underway.

"It’s important these matters be resolved fairly and expeditiously. To this end, the minister has agreed to my request to stand aside while these issues are addressed by my department," Morrison told Australian lawmakers.

Recommended

"I wish to stress that this action in no way seeks to draw a conclusion on these matters... but this is the appropriate action for me to take under the ministerial standards.”

Ms Miller said on Thursday that there had a “significant power imbalance” in the relationship with Mr Tudge.

"The bullying, intimidation, harassment I experienced from him at work completely destroyed all of the confidence I had in my ability. I did not believe I’d find a job anywhere else. I was breaking down in tears regularly," she said.

This comes just days after an independent inquiry found that a third of people working in Australia’s parliament have experienced sexual harassment.

Mr Morrison, who ordered the review in February after his party came under pressure over its handling of an alleged rape inside the building, said on Tuesday that the findings were “appalling” and “disturbing”.

Support for his conservative coalition government fell in the wake of the rape allegation, while thousands of women marched across the country calling for greater equality.

Recommended

The report made 28 recommendations, including greater gender balance among both lawmakers and their staff, new alcohol policies and the creation of a new human resources office to deal with complaints.

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in