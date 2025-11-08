Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian authorities have issued a nationwide recall of alfalfa sprouts sold in major supermarkets after an outbreak of an “unusual strain” of Salmonella left at least 44 people ill.

The contaminated products, made by Parilla Fresh, were sold in Coles, Woolworths, IGA and other independent grocers across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, the Northern Territory, and the Australian Capital Territory.

The recall, announced by a statutory food standards authority, applies to 125g packets of alfalfa sprouts with use-by dates up to and including 20 November 2025. Consumers are being urged not to eat the products and to return them for a full refund.

A statement from Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) said: “Consumers should not eat this product. Consumers should return the product(s) to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.”

The recall followed a joint investigation between state and federal food regulators and health authorities after a spike in infections caused by a rare type of salmonella.

“At least 44 people nationwide have been identified with the unusual strain of salmonella, including 18 in New South Wales, nine in Victoria and 15 in Queensland,” authorities from each state said.

Keira Glasgow, director of the One Health Branch at NSW Health, warned consumers to dispose of any affected packets immediately.

“There is a risk that if these affected alfalfa sprouts are consumed you could become ill,” she said. “Anyone who has consumed alfalfa sprouts should be on the lookout for symptoms, which include headache, fever, stomach cramps, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting.”

Ms Glasgow said symptoms of salmonella usually appear six to 72 hours after exposure and last four to seven days, though in some cases they can persist longer.

“Most people recover within a week by having lots of rest and drinking plenty of fluids such as water or oral hydration drinks from a pharmacy,” she said.

“While anyone can get salmonella infection, infants, the elderly and people with poor immune systems are more likely to have severe illness. These people may need antibiotics from their doctor or, in more severe cases, hospitalisation.”

The company Parilla Fresh said it had voluntarily recalled the products as a precaution while further tests are conducted. The firm is cooperating with authorities to determine how the contamination occurred. It said the recall was “a precautionary step to protect public health” and that it was “working with regulators to ensure the issue is contained”.

The outbreak has renewed public concern about fresh produce safety after several high-profile food recalls in recent years. In 2018, a salmonella outbreak linked to rockmelons killed seven people and led to sweeping changes in agricultural hygiene protocols.

NSW Health said it was working closely with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and health agencies across multiple states to track the supply chain and identify the contamination source.

Officials urged Australians who develop symptoms to seek medical advice and contact their local public health unit. Those needing non-urgent help can also call HealthDirect on 1800 022 222, which operates 24 hours a day.

Salmonella infections are among the most common foodborne illnesses in Australia. Symptoms typically resolve without treatment, but vulnerable people can experience dehydration, severe infection or, in rare cases, life-threatening complications.