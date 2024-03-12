British man dies in ‘nightmare’ accident during own engagement party in Australia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British man who moved to Australia to become a police officer died in a ghastly accident during his engagement party.

Liam Trimmer, 29, died on Sunday at his home in Western Australia during a party held to announce his engagement to his friends and family.

The senior constable reportedly slipped and fell to the ground, cutting open his carotid artery.

Those gathered for the celebrations rushed to save Trimmer, but he died from heavy bleeding shortly before the paramedics could arrive at the scene, the police said.

Trimmer was described as an "extraordinary officer" by police commissioner Col Blanch, who said the officer's friends and family did their best to save him.

It was not immediately clear how the police officer fell and suffered the fatal neck wound, which has prompted an inquest to be opened.

"Everything was done to try and save him, but it wasn't to be and I know everyone that was involved are really, really hurting at the moment and I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare," the commissioner told 9News.

"This extraordinary officer loved helping the community and was a fine example of WA [Western Australia] policing and it's just such a tragedy. [He] a very, very confident, capable young man with his whole life ahead of him, and that's how sad this is."

Trimmer moved to Australia in 2013 and graduated from the Joondalup Police Academy, before relocating to Kalgoorlie town.

He joined the Gang Crime Squad and tactical response group in the force and became one of the prominent members of the local community.

The Western Australia police union described Trimmer as a "valued member of the blue family", adding that his death has been an "awful, awful tragedy".

"Everytime a death occurs for a police officer, it doesn't matter how, it really does rock the core of the police family," union president Paul Gale told reporters.

Trimmer's body has been sent for autopsy, law enforcement authorities said. The health, welfare and safety division of the Western Australia police will provide support to his family and colleagues impacted by his death, a spokesperson added.