A mysterious pink hue that appeared in the sky above a town in Australia eminated from a cannabis farm, it has been revealed.

The sudden appearance of the vibrant salmon-coloured light prompted locals in Mildura to speculate the possiblity of aliens or other supernatural phenomena.

Social media users were quick to pick up on the spectacular ultraviolet ray, with one person exclaiming “the truth is out there” - the tagline for popular science fiction series the X-Files.

It was also suggested it could be a solar flare, a “portal to the time-space continuum” or a radiation beam.

Tammy Szumowski first posted the spectacular images on Facebook and told The Guardian it was “very bizarre”.

She added: “I was on the phone to my mum, and my dad was saying the world was ending.”

But the truth was more down-to-earth. Thee explanation was far simpler and is to do with marijuana cultivation.

Rhys Cohen, senior communications manager at Cann Group Ltd explained the colour was coming from one of the company’s cannabis farms in north-west Victoria, after the blackout blinds had been left open.

“Cannabis plants require different spectrums of light in order to encourage their growth,” he said.

“A red spectrum light is often used. Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night, and will in the future block that glow.”

Cann Group CEO Peter Crock told ABC “our overnight security did report some activity” from interested locals after the unexpected light-show.