A beast that held the impressive record for the largest crocodile in captivity has passed away.

The 5.48 metre (18 ft) Australian crocodile, thought to be more than 110 years old, died on Saturday, a wildlife sanctuary said.

Cassius, weighing in at more than one ton, had been in declining health since October. 15, Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat said on Facebook.

“He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc,” according to a post by the organisation, based on Green Island near the Queensland tourist town of Cairns.

Cassius, a crocodile in captivity, looks on at the Marineland Melanesia on Green Island ( EPA )

The full post read: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved mate Cassius. He was more than just a Crocodile he was a cherished member of our family and brought joy and companionship to his best mate George for over 37 years.

“George had only recently relocated into Cairns from Marineland after 52 years living on Green Island to an assisted care residence on the 5th October.

“Cassius’s condition declined since the 15th of October. He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc.

“Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever. Thank you to everyone who visited Cassius through out his life and offered kindness along the way.

“Please be advised that we may be operating in a limited capacity over the next few days and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Green Island Marineland Melanesia’s George Craig stands with Cassius the crocodile at the Marineland Melanesia on Green Island, Queensland, Australia, 18 March 2023 ( EPA )

Tributes to the giant were paid underneath the post, with one writing: “King Forever!! I will remember you Cassius.” Another added: “I’m so sad! It seems like I’ve been visiting him forever.”.

Cassius, a saltwater crocodile, held the Guinness World Records title as the world’s largest crocodile in captivity.

He took the title after the 2013 death of Philippines crocodile Lolong, who measured 6.17 m (20 ft 3 in) long, according to Guinness.

The group’s website said he had lived at the sanctuary since 1987 after being transported from the neighbouring Northern Territory, where crocodiles are a key part of the region’s tourist industry.