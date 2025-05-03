Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australians voted in the country’s general election on Saturday as prime minister Anthony Albanese and his rival Peter Dutton continued campaigning along the east coast.

Voting will continue until 6pm.

Both Mr Albanese and Mr Dutton, who is opposition leader, began Saturday in the electorally crucial city of Melbourne. Mr Albanese will return home to Sydney to vote and Mr Dutton will head to his hometown of Brisbane.

Mr Dutton wants to become the first political leader to oust a first-term government since 1931, when Australians were reeling from the Great Depression. Asked if he believed his conservative coalition could win the election, Mr Dutton told reporters in Melbourne: "Absolutely, I do."

"There are a lot of quiet Australians out there who may not be telling their neighbours how they're voting but I think they're going to go into the polling booth and say: 'You know what, I'm not going to reward Anthony Albanese for the last three years,"' Mr Dutton told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

open image in gallery A surfer carries his board as he walks past a picture of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese near a polling booth at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Saturday, 3 May 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Mr Albanese was measured about his center-left Labor Party's chances of securing a second three-year term.

"We take absolutely nothing for granted until the results are in," Mr Albanese told Nine Network television in Melbourne. Mr Albanese stands to become the first Australian prime minister to win successive elections in 21 years.

The election is taking place against a backdrop of what both sides of politics describe as a cost of living crisis. Soaring prices are a big headacheHousing prices and rents have soar as builders have gone broke amid rapid inflation. Annual inflation peaked at 7.8 per cent a year after Labor was elected in 2022. The central bank's benchmark interest rate rose from a record low 0.1 per cent to 0.35 per cent two weeks before the government changed. The rate has been raised a dozen times since then, peaking at 4.35 per cent in November 2023.

The central bank reduced the rate by a quarter percentage point in February to 4.1 per cent in an indication that the worst of the financial hardship had passed. The rate is widely expected to be cut again at the bank's next board meeting on May 20 due to international economic uncertainty generated by US president Donald Trump's tariff policies.

open image in gallery A worker prepares a "Democracy Sausage" at the Marrickville Public School in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, 3 May 2025, for someone who has voting in the general election ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Could the election produce a minority government? Going into the election, Labor held a narrow majority of 78 seats in the 151-seat House of Representatives, the lower chamber where parties form governments. There will be 150 seats in the next parliament due to redistributions.

Mr Dutton's conservative alliance of parties known as the Liberal-National Coalition held 53 seats in the last parliament, and a record-high 19 lawmakers were not aligned to either the government or the opposition.

Monash University political scientist Zareh Ghazarian said the major parties were gaining a smaller proportion of the votes at each election in recent decades, which was benefitting independent candidates and those representing minor parties.

open image in gallery Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese speaks during a visit to a housing project in Stones Corner in the electorate of Griffith in Brisbane, Tuesday, 29 April 2025 ( AAP Image )

If the trend of votes shifting away from major parties that was evident at the 2022 election continued at Saturday's election, the result could be a rare minority government. There was a minority government during World War II and the next was during a three-year term after the 2010 election. "This election's going to be a real test of whether what we saw in 2022 is a sign of things to come, or whether the '22 election was just a one-off flash in the pan," Mr Ghazarian said. Party leaders usually concede defeat and claim victory on election day. But in the last minority government, key independent lawmakers announced they would support a Labor administration 17 days after the polls closed.

Both campaigns have focused on Australia's changing demographics. The election is the first in Australia in which Baby Boomers, born between born between the end of World War II and 1964, are outnumbered by younger voters.Both campaigns promised policies to help first-home buyers buy into a property market that is too expensive for many.

A major point of difference is energy. The opposition has promised to build seven government-funded nuclear power plants across Australia that would begin generating electricity from 2035.Gas-fired electricity would fill the gap between aging coal-fired plants closing and nuclear generators taking their place. Labor plans to have 82 per cent of Australia's energy grid powered by renewables including solar and wind turbines by 2030 and to rely less on gas.

open image in gallery Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, shakes hands with Opposition leader Peter Dutton ahead of their TV debate in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, 8 April 2025

On the eve of the election, Mr Albanese received the endorsement of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who said the Labor leader "did more to secure my freedom than any other politician or public figure", including the late Pope Francis. The remarks, posted to the social platform X by Mr Assange's brother Gabriel Shipton, were his first on Australian domestic matters since he was released from a British prison last June and returned to his homeland after a plea deal that ended US prosecutors' attempts to extradite him for publishing military secrets.

Mr Albanese "stood up to" the US over the case, Mr Assange said, and his government had "proven itself unusually capable of rescuing Australians caught up in sensitive political situations.

"The endorsement was unusual from Assange, who has been scathing about Australian politicians. Mr Albanese on Friday night downplayed the endorsement, saying it was "a matter for Mr Assange" and that it was "a good thing" the WikiLeaks founder was now able to be with his family.