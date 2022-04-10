Australia will hold a general election on 21 May, Scott Morrison has announced, kickstarting a poll campaign that is expected to be fought over economic and climate change concerns.

He told voters that it was not the time to hand over the country to the opposition Labor Party. “Only by voting for the Liberals and Nationals at this election on May 21 can you ensure a strong economy for a stronger future,” Mr Morrison said on Sunday.

Mr Morrison’s Liberal Party and the National Party have been in coalition since 2013.

According to opinion polls, this conservative coalition trails the Labor Party after being in power for nine years.

His supporters, however, claim that it may not necessarily mean the worst as he had lagged before the previous election in 2019 as well and had pulled off a win then.

Despite the challenges Australia has faced since the last election, including fires, floods, and the Covid-19 pandemic, he emphasised that the country is much better placed than others.

“But I know our country continues to face very real challenges and many families are doing it tough,” he said.

He alleged that the Labor Party would weaken the country’s economy with higher taxes and deficits at a time when the country has led most others in recovering from the pandemic slump. “Now is not the time to risk that,” Mr Morrison said.

Mr Morrison is the first prime minister to survive in office for a full term, from one election to the next, since 2007. That year, the government of Australia’s second-longest-serving prime minister John Howard was voted out after a reign of almost 12 years.

Meanwhile, the opposition in Australia has said that it would offer better economic alternatives.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese highlighted that food, fuel, child care and healthcare costs had jumped, while wages had stayed flat since the conservative coalition took office in 2013, and said a Labor government would ease pressure on family budgets.

“So when you cringe next time you pay your supermarket bill, remember it was the Morrison government that went out of its way to keep a lid on your pay packet,” Mr Albanese said.

At the moment, Mr Morrison’s coalition holds 76 seats in the House of Representatives.

Opinion polls have suggested that the Australian government will change, with the opposition Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, taking charge.

Additional reporting by agencies