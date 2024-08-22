Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sphen, a gentoo penguin who became famous as part of a same-sex “power couple” with his partner Magic, died at the age of 11 in Australia.

The couple, who were together for six years after they “fell in love” at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, successfully fostered two chicks – Sphengic (also known as Lara) in 2018 and Clancy in 2020.

The pair – dubbed the “penguin power couple” – gained global attention in 2018 after their relationship became a symbol of equality and inspired cultural references, including a Mardi Gras float and a mention in the Netflix series Atypical.

“The loss of Sphen is heartbreaking to the penguin colony, the team, and everyone who has been inspired or positively impacted by Sphen and Magic’s story,” the aquarium’s general manager Richard Dilly said.

Sphen was nearly 12 years old, old for gentoo penguins, when he passed away earlier this month, according to aquarium staff. Gentoo penguins are the world’s fastest underwater birds.

“Sphen and Magic’s love story captivated the world and it’s been an honour to welcome local and international fans, some of which travelled long distances to see them in real life,” Mr Dilly said.

Numerous books recount their love story, and documentaries about same-sex animal couples have also featured Sphen and Magic, the aquarium staff said.

In 2021, when the couple celebrated their third anniversary together, the aquarium’s penguin keeper, Kiera Ponting, said she was “thrilled” to see the happy couple still together. She described them as one of the most devoted couples in the colony.

After Sphen’s passing, the aquarium team brought Magic, aged eight, to see his partner’s body to help him understand that Sphen would not be coming back.

An undated handout photo supplied on 22 August 2024 by SEA LIFE Sydney shows gentoo penguin Sphen (L) and partner Magic (R) tending to an egg at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium. One-half of a famous same-sex penguin couple, Sphen, has died aged 11 at the aquarium. The gentoo penguin was known for adopting and raising two chicks with his partner Magic since 2018 ( SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium/AFP via )

Magic, who is now facing his first breeding season without Sphen, was allowed to see his partner’s body and sang in response. “He immediately started singing, which was beautifully reciprocated by the colony,” the aquarium said.

“The team’s focus is now on Magic, who will soon prepare for his first breeding season without Sphen.” The aquarium staff earlier noted that in the wild, penguins typically only raise one chick at a time.

Sphen and Magic’s love story captivated the world. “Magic still regularly collects the most perfect pebble that he can find for Sphen, displaying what a great hunter and partner he can be,” Ms Ponting told News.com.au in 2021.

“They set a great example to the rest of the colony. They’re inseparable and proving just how strong penguin bonds can be.

“We’ve noticed many of the newer penguin couples setting up their nests close to Sphen and Magic, which we think is them trying to learn from the best.”

An undated handout photo supplied on 22 August 2024 by SEA LIFE Sydney shows gentoo penguin Sphen (L) at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium. One-half of a famous same-sex penguin couple, Sphen, has died aged 11 at the aquarium. The gentoo penguin was known for adopting and raising two chicks with his partner Magic since 2018 ( SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium/AFP via )

The keepers first started to notice Sphen and Magic’s fondness for each other when they began bringing each other carefully selected pebbles for a nest. Had either not been interested, they would have rejected the pebbles by pushing them away with their beak. Instead, each admired the pebbles they were given.

Earlier, the aquarium staff have described Magic as excitable and playful, one who chased after toys and anything that shines. He also greeted visitors. Sphen was taller and had a bigger beak. He was quieter, more serious, and less interested in toys and humans. But when they began to bow to each other – a way of flirting in gentoo penguin world – the aquarium staff took notice.

“You would see Magic standing in his spot looking for Sphen, and he would call and Sphen would come running over and give Magic a little bow and sing as well,” Tish Hannan, head of penguin supervision at the aquarium, said at the time. “They’ve chosen each other. That’s it. They’re bonded now.”

Through Sphen and Magic’s fame, the aquarium has also been able to “share important messages on conservation, plastic pollution, global warming, and the importance of protecting wild penguins through fundraising initiatives”, the aquarium said.

An undated handout photo supplied on 22 August 2024 by SEA LIFE Sydney shows gentoo penguin Sphen (R) and partner Magic (L) with their first chick Sphengic at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium ( SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium/AFP via )

Sphen seems to have passed away from natural causes earlier this month, just before his 12th birthday.

Heartbroken fans of the gay couple left messages for Sphen and Magic on the aquarium board. “Rest well, Sphen. My heart is breaking for Magic, Lara, Clancy, and the whole penguin/sea-life team.”

Another wrote: “Thank you Sphen and Magic for showing the world that love naturally comes in many forms. Our hearts ache for Magic.”

“My heart stopped when I read this news. I have always loved these penguins and the story of their unbreakable bond. Sphen, you will be missed by thousands. Sending all of my love and well-wishes to the staff of SEA LIFE - and of course, to Magic,” read another message on the board.