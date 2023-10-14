For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia on Saturday was set to overwhelmingly reject a proposal to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution, in a major setback to the country’s efforts for reconciliation with its First Peoples.

The referendum decides whether to tackle the disadvantages faced by Indigenous people in the country by enshrining a new advocacy committee in the constitution.

In all but one state, polling closed on Saturday with the “no” vote dominating early counting.

Polls closed in Queensland at 8am GMT (6pm local time) and is expected to close in Western Australia two hours later due to the region being in a different time zone.

Opinion polls conducted in the months leading to the referendum suggest a strong majority of Australians oppose the proposal.

More follows