Australia set to reject historic referendum to recognise Indigenous people in constitution

In all but one state, polling closed on Saturday with the ‘no’ vote dominating early counting

Vishwam Sankaran
Saturday 14 October 2023 10:15
Comments
A Yes supporter reacts at the Inner West for 'Yes2023' official referendum function at Wests Ashfield Leagues Club on October 14, 2023 in Sydney, Australia

A Yes supporter reacts at the Inner West for ‘Yes2023’ official referendum function at Wests Ashfield Leagues Club on October 14, 2023 in Sydney, Australia

(Getty Images)

Australia on Saturday was set to overwhelmingly reject a proposal to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution, in a major setback to the country’s efforts for reconciliation with its First Peoples.

The referendum decides whether to tackle the disadvantages faced by Indigenous people in the country by enshrining a new advocacy committee in the constitution.

In all but one state, polling closed on Saturday with the “no” vote dominating early counting.

Polls closed in Queensland at 8am GMT (6pm local time) and is expected to close in Western Australia two hours later due to the region being in a different time zone.

Opinion polls conducted in the months leading to the referendum suggest a strong majority of Australians oppose the proposal.

More follows

