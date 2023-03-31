For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who sparked a major police search operation and panicked emergency calls was arrested after roaming in the streets with what appeared to be an AK-47 assault which turned out to be a bong.

New South Wales police said it received “numerous” emergency calls after panicked residents saw a man allegedly carrying a “large firearm” through Sydney north-west on Wednesday evening.

A widescale search was promptly triggered after the alleged rifle-wielding man was reported on a major road in Rouse Hill and a helicopter was sent to track down the man.

The police found an unlocked car near a church with the help of CCTV footage and “located an imitation AK-47 assault rifle”, the statement said on Thursday.

“Police commenced a search of the area and conducted a review of CCTV footage from surrounding businesses, which led officers to an unlocked and unattended vehicle in a nearby church carpark,” NSW police said.

After the police found the bong in the car, a 50-year-old man was arrested from a nearby grassland.

“He was arrested and taken to Castle Hill Police Station where he was charged with possessing unauthorised firearm and intimidation,” it said.

The man has been held on charges that carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

He appeared before Parramatta local court on Thursday where he was refused bail.

He will continue to remain in prison on remand and reappear at Parramatta local court on 13 April.

The police are expected to tell the court that a bong, used to smoke marijuana and other herbal substances, was seized from the man.

Sale, supply or display for selling of a bong and its parts “intended to be used to administer a prohibited drug” is an offence under the state’s drug laws.