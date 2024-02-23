For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 28-year-old police officer has been charged with two counts of murder over the suspicious disappearance of Australian TV presenter Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies.

Beau Lamarre-Condon handed himself in at the Bondi police station in Sydney on Friday morning and as per reports, did not show any emotion as charges of murder were read out in Waverley local court on Friday afternoon.

Detectives had been searching for Mr Lamarre-Condon in connection with the disappearance of Baird, 26, and his partner Davies, 29, ABC reported. Mr Davies was a Qantas flight attendant.

According to court documents, the two men were allegedly murdered “between 12.01am and 5.30pm on the 19th February 2024 at Paddington”.

The investigation intensified when police found a “significant” amount of blood in Baird’s home and later when the men’s belongings were discovered in a bin near Sydney.

Despite a thorough search, authorities have yet to find the bodies of the two men or determine the cause of death.

Detective superintendent Jodi Radmore stated that a worker discovered several blood-stained items in a skip bin in Cronulla on Wednesday, deeming them “unusual” and prompting the search of the house.

The police allege that the murders took place at Baird’s home in Paddington, Sydney, with the bodies later moved in a rented van, which was spotted on CCTV and later found with blood-stained items.

“Charges have been submitted, police will refuse bail,” Detective superintendent Danny Doherty from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad was quoted as saying by 9News.

“Police located a projectile at the premises which had been discharged … this has been ballistically matched to a NSW Police firearm,” Mr Doherty said.

Baird worked for Network 10 for over seven years, serving in reporting roles for Studio 10 and as a presenter for Totally Wild, while his partner, Davies, held a full-time position as a flight attendant with Qantas.

The case has drawn extensive public attention, with police appealing for more information to help locate the bodies and provide closure for the families involved.

Meanwhile, Mr Lamarre-Condon is due next to appear before court on 23 April.