A bride-to-be from Australia hugged strangers and shared drinks with them at a nightclub in a bid to get infected with Covid-19 so that it doesn't ruin her big day.

The woman shared a 15-second video of her on Tiktok, where she can be seen hugging fellow revellers and swapping drinks at a club in Melbourne so that she catches the virus before her wedding in six weeks.

The video titled "Catch Covid not feelings" has garnered over 121,000 views on Tiktok, however, the user @maddysmart31 has now made her account private.

The would-be bride shared the post on Sunday and captioned it: "POV your wedding is in 6 weeks and you still haven’t had Covid".

The short clip evoked mixed reactions where some praised her false immunisation technique while others criticised her for flaunting norms amid rising Covid-19 cases in Australia.

"Sucks to be a healthcare worker watching this," wrote one Tiktok user.

The video was posted a day before the government in Victoria announced that it will be closing all indoor dance floors for everyone, except weddings from 12 January.

Australia has recorded over 1.3 mn cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than half of these recorded in the past week driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Virus infections touched 1.03 million for the first time in Australia since the onset of the pandemic with New South Wales and Victoria reporting about 55,000 new cases between them.

The new variant is also driving up vaccination rates in the country forcing reinforcement of restrictions.

However, ruling out possible lockdown in the future, prime minister Scott Morrison said the Pacific nation would "push through" the Omicron peak.

“You’ve got two choices here. You can push through or you can get locked out. We’re for pushing through,” he said.

The prime minister added: “You get through to the other side and it’s going to be tough, the whole pandemic has been tough and Australians have shown resilience and patience and determination.”