Australia’s main opposition political coalition splits after election loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia's National Party split from the Liberal Party, its conservative coalition partner of over 60 years, citing key policy differences after a resounding loss at a national election this month.

Nationals leader David Littleproud said it was “time to have a break” while Liberal leader Sussan Ley expressed disappointment. “We will not be re-entering a coalition agreement with the Liberal Party after this election,” Mr Littleproud said, citing policy differences.

In the recent election, Labour won a historic majority, while the Liberals suffered their worst-ever result, losing many urban seats to pro-climate independents.

The Nationals, representing rural interests, want nuclear energy, supermarket regulation, and better outback connectivity – issues they say the Liberals wouldn’t commit to. However, they’ve left the door open for future cooperation but will now operate independently.

Mr Littleproud called the decision to break the coalition “one of the hardest political decisions” of his life and added that he had a “respectful conversation” with Ms Ley.

“What this is about is taking a deep breath and saying to the Australian people, this is time apart [for] us to be better, [to] focus on them.

“I gave [Ley] the commitment that I’ll work with her every day to help to try to rebuild the relationship to the point we can re-enter a coalition before the next election.”

File. David Littleproud called the decision to break the coalition ‘one of the hardest political decisions’ of his life ( Getty Images )

Ms Ley had vowed to review the party’s policies following its election defeat. On Tuesday, she expressed disappointment over the Nationals’ decision to break away, saying it followed their push for specific commitments.

“As the largest non-government political party, the Liberals will form the official opposition,” she said.

Mr Littleproud said that Ms Ley is “a leader that needs to rebuild the Liberal party, they are going on a journey of rediscovery and this will provide them the opportunity to do that”.

The Liberal-National partnership, rooted in its current form since the 1940s, has experienced multiple breaks and reunions over the decades, with the last split occurring nearly 40 years ago in 1987. At the recent election, the coalition lost 15 seats – 14 of which were Liberal-held electorates – reflecting significant nationwide swings against the Liberals.