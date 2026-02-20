Australian OnlyFans model apologises after bikini theft in Bali sparks outrage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian woman has apologised after shoplifting a bikini from a clothing store in Bali.

Gemma Doyle, a 26-year-old OnlyFans model, admitted to shoplifting the bikini from a boutique in Uluwatu, Indonesia, after surveillance footage of the incident was circulated on social media.

Ms Doyle at first posted a video on her social media account, which has since expired, saying that it was “silly” of her to have stolen a swimsuit, News.com.au reported.

“I am aware of the stories going around and it’s true, I was on one and I was being a bit silly and I stole a swimsuit,” she reportedly said in the video. "That’s all I did … I’m just a human being guys,” she said.

Ms Doyle added that she had “never stolen before in my life” and she took the bikini worth A$30 or £15.7 "for the fun of it". She also said she received death threats from social media users after the footage was circulated online. Petty theft in Indonesia carries a maximum prison sentence of three months under the country’s law.

In a second video uploaded on the same day, Ms Doyle issued an apology. “I actually wanted to apologise for taking what I took,” she said. "I am very, very sorry. I am very, very sorry to the owners of the store … to everyone involved, I am very sorry.”

Ms Doyle said the shop owner was on the way to meet her so she could return the items and “pay double of what was taken".

"I was under the influence (not an excuse) and made a silly mistake, I know it was wrong,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I apologised immediately and offered to return the item as well as pay for it," she added, according to the news website.

Although she said she accepted the backlash, Ms Doyle condemned the death threats she received. She added that she had returned the bikini to the shop “to make it right". Police in South Kuta said both parties had agreed to drop the case after Ms Doyle paid around IDR19m or £835 in compensation to the boutique.