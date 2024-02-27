Australia launches new campaign of rugby diplomacy in Pacific region

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia announced it would spend an additional $14.2m (£11.2m) to boost Pacific Islands’ participation in rugby union in a bid to strengthen its diplomatic relations in the region amid China’s growing influence.

Pat Conroy, Australia's minister for the Pacific, on Tuesday said the nation would partner with Rugby Australia in a four-year programme to strengthen Pacific Island national rugby union teams.

The partnership would include support for training and women players as well as opportunities to host major events, he said, calling Australia and the Pacific Islands nations "family".

"With an enduring history and shared values, which is underscored by a love of rugby that brings us even closer together," Mr Conroy said in a statement.

The announcement comes following Papua New Guinea prime minister James Marape's address to Australia’s parliament earlier this month. Mr Marape was the first Pacific Island leader to address parliament in Canberra.

He asked Australia to not "give up" on the Pacific Island and that his country would continue with structural reforms.

“We must become a strong country standing on our own two feet, economically independent and strong so we too can help Australia maintain democracy, preserve peace and ensure stability.... in our Pacific,” he said in his speech.

The nations announced that Australia will spend $65.3m (£51.5m) on Papua New Guinea’s internal security.

The speech, Mr Marape's meeting with Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, and the neighbours' release of details of a security pact signed in December, come as Pacific nations deal with China’s growing ambitions.

Resource-rich Papua New Guinea has rebuffed overtures from China, which struck a security pact with the Solomon Islands in 2022 that caused worry among some in the region.

Papua New Guinea, which is in a strategically important part of the South Pacific, struggles with tribal violence and civil unrest and wants to increase its police numbers from 6,000 officers to 26,000. Anger over high unemployment and cost of living led to rioting and looting last month in its two biggest cities.

Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong said Marape’s historic speech elevated Australia’s relationship with the Pacific.

“We know that China is a great power asserting its interests,” she told reporters. “What we are doing is reemphasizing our part in the Pacific family and the importance of that engagement.”