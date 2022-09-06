Ocean rescue underway for two sailors on damaged yacht in Tasman Sea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rescue operation is underway to save two sailors, believed to be in their 70s, who have been stranded on a yacht in the Tasman Sea for over 36 hours.

The men were traveling from New Zealand to Australia when their vessel encountered severe weather with high winds that damaged the yacht near Lord Howe Island.

The vessel sustained damages to its steering and began taking on water, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.

Authorities were alerted at 3am local time on Monday by one of the relatives of the stranded sailors. The men set off an emergency beacon at around 5am, the AMSA said.

“The AMSA has been coordinating the rescue of two crew members from a 14.2m sailing vessel currently 305km east of Lord Howe Island,” the officials said.

A Melbourne-based challenger rescue aircraft has been pressed into action, along with multiple Royal Australian air force aircraft which have been providing overhead visuals.

The New South Wales police vessel “Nemesis” and two other merchant vessels were expected to reach by 11pm local time on Tuesday.

Video shared by marine authorities showed the yacht being moved by violent waves.

Judie McEnallay, the wife of one of the stranded sailors identified as John, said the rescue has been “operated by professionals”.

Rescue operation underway to save two sailors stranded in Tasman Sea (Australian Maritime Safety Authority)

“I can’t thank them enough. They have gone above and beyond to bring back my husband and his crew,” she was quoted by One News as saying.

She added that both the men are experienced sailors.