Australia sanctions rightwing online network 'Terrorgram’

The Australian government has imposed counter-terror financing sanctions on the white supremacist online network Terrorgram, making it a criminal offence to deal with its assets.

This is the first time Australia has sanctioned an entirely online entity, foreign minister Penny Wong said.

“Terrorgram is a network which enables and is utilised by white supremacist groups, people and groups who spread hate. We’re doing it because we are working to keep Australians safe,” she said at a press conference on Monday.

“We have to use all the tools of government to prevent the rise of extremism, to confront antisemitism, and to confront hate in all its forms, and we are doing that today.”

Ms Wong replied in the affirmative when asked if there was any evidence of Terrorgram financially supporting antisemitic acts in Australia. “There’s certainly evidence that Terrorgram is used by people in Australia. Extremists, white supremacists, and extremists. And they have to be confronted,” she said.

She said dealing with or providing assets to Terrorgram was now a criminal offence, carrying a penalty of upto 10 years in prison and/or substantial fines. “There is no place in Australia for antisemitism, hatred or violence,” she said.

There have been multiple reported incidents of antisemitism in Melbourne and Sydney lately. A few days ago, the Sydney police found a caravan in the city with explosives and a synagogue’s address, raising fears of a mass-casualty attack.

Australia’s government has also relisted four other alleged extremist groups – National Socialist Order, Russian Imperial Movement, Sonnenkrieg Division, and The Base – for sanctions.

Additionally, it imposed sanctions on Hezbollah secretary general Naim Qassem over the group’s alleged role in civilian deaths across the Middle East.

“Hezbollah is responsible for the deaths of countless civilians in Lebanon, Israel and across the Middle East,” the foreign minister said. “One person and another four entities have also been relisted for counterterrorism financing sanctions.”