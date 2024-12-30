Australian youth pastor killed in shark attack on Great Barrier Reef

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A youth pastor was killed in a shark attack while spearfishing in the waters of Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Luke Walford, 40, a chaplain at the Cathedral of Praise Church in central Queensland, was fishing with his family members on Saturday when a shark attacked him, Queensland police said.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene just before 6pm local time despite repeated attempts by paramedics to revive him.

A rescue helicopter was called to the Humpy Island camping area in the Keppel Bay Islands National Park, about 18km off the mainland, after the pastor was attacked at around 4.30pm local time, the police said.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson told AFP Walford suffered a "life-threatening wound to his neck" following the shark attack.

Family friend Doug Webber said he watched the rescue helicopter fly over his house towards the island.

“I always say a little tribute for whoever it may be, but to find out it was Luke was a very sad day," he told state broadcaster ABC.

Walford's church paid tribute in a Facebook post saying “he was attacked by a shark while doing something he loved – spearfishing, a passion that was passed down to him by his father".

"He was truly a beloved figure, especially among our young people, children, and the entire congregation. Our prayers are with Luke’s family, especially his wife, his mother, and all his relatives.”

Local MP Donna Kirkland expressed shock and said Walford was a friend to her and "countless others".

"My prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his beautiful family and indeed the many who will be devastated, as I am, at this news," she said.

This was the second shark attack in central Queensland in December. A man was rushed to hospital after he was attacked by a shark off Curtis Island earlier in the month.

Last month, a new study showed a new light system developed by Australian scientists to mimic ocean camouflage could deter Great White Shark attacks. Marine predators like sharks locate prey by looking for silhouettes illuminated by sunlight from above.

Such silhouettes from surfers when seen from below may confuse hunters like the Great White Shark, which may mistake them for seals or other prey.

Taking inspiration from smaller species emitting light from their undersides as a camouflage strategy, the scientists tested a similar strategy by fitting LED lights on seal decoys.

The scientists assessed if different brightness levels of the lights would impact predator attacks. They found that the sharks were much more likely to interact with seal decoys that did not have LED lights attached.