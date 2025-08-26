Australia shooting latest: Two police officers feared dead in ‘active incident’ in rural town
Prime minister Anthony Albanese praises officers for their bravery
Two police officers have been killed and another injured while serving a warrant at an address in rural Australia, according to multiple local media reports.
Officials have yet to confirm any deaths but Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese and Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan have both praised the police officers involved for their bravery.
The “active incident” continues to unfold in Porepunkah, Victoria, where a local primary school has been placed in lockdown.
The Age, a major newspaper based in Melbourne, Victoria, reported that the police were at the address to serve a warrant for historical sex offences.
The Australian Federal Police Association – a union for federal officers – issued a statement offering “its deepest thoughts to the officers, families, and colleagues of Victoria Police affected by today’s incident”.
A large number of armed police as well as police helicopters have reportedly descended on the scene in Alpine Shire, where council services have also been suspended.
Injured officer in ‘stable condition’
The injured police officer is in stable condition, the authorities said on Tuesday.
Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said in a statement: “Ambulance Victoria is on scene, paramedics have treated one person for serious lower body injuries and transported them by air ambulance in a stable condition.”
Two police officers are reportedly dead following a shooting at a rural property in Porepunkah, about 300 km north-east of Melbourne.
The third officer was injured.
The officers were serving a warrant linked to historical sex offences when the shooting occurred, according to ABC News.
The outlet reported that firearms were taken from the deceased officers.
'Active incident' unfolding in rural Australian town
More to follow here.
