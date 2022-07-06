Australia flooding: Stranded cargo ship saved before ‘environmental disaster’

A ship stranded off the coast of Sydney in treacherous waters for the last three days has been saved, hours before potential disaster, as the total number of people who have been evacuated from floods devastating the city reached 85,000.

Officials say the Portland Bay, a cargo ship, was in danger of being smashed against cliffs which could have led to an “environmental disaster”, but it was finally rescued on Wednesday and towed to port.

“This ship came within a couple of hours of shipwreck, an outcome that would have risked lives and environmental disaster,” transport minister Catherine King said in a statement.

Meanwhile, new prime minister Anthony Albanese and NSW premier Dominic Perrottet have visited flood-ravaged parts of the state as the worst impacted Hunter region is underwater now.

A one-off emergency cash payment of A$1,000 (£571) to those hit by the floods was announced.

The number of people who had to leave their houses in Sydney and nearby areas due the severe flooding has reached 85,00, up by 35,000 from Tuesday, as authorities continue rescue operations.

While the situation is starting to ease a little as the wild storm system that ravaged Australia’s largest city with four days of torrential rain is beginning to move away, according to the latest satellite images, authorities say the situation “remains dangerous”.

River waters continue to be above danger levels, and authorities have warned more people could be asked to leave their houses in the coming days. Earlier, officials said those who had the option of leaving should do so without waiting for an evacuation order.

The frustration with the government’s response and repeated flooding that forces people to leave their houses and rebuild was also evident during the prime minister’s visit to a volunteer emergency relief shelter.

“Everyone is talking about fixing the same problem ... nothing has happened,” a resident of the area told Mr Albanese, in images broadcast by television. “The locals are always prepared, the government is not.”

This is the third flooding episode in Australia since the start of 2022. The weather on Australia’s east coast has been dominated by the La Nina phenomenon, typically associated with greater rainfall, for two years in a row.

However, experts say climate change also has a role and has intensified in the last few years.

“What we know is that Australia has always been subject of floods, of bushfires, but we know that the science told us that if we continued to not take action globally on climate change, then…extreme weather events would be more often and more intense,” Mr Albanese said during his visit.

“What we’re seeing, unfortunately, is that play out,” he added

Authorities say the floods could last until early next week. Some parts of New South Wales have received rainfall of up to 700 mm (28 inches) since Saturday.

Additional reporting by agencies