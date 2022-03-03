Nearly 500,000 people in Sydney and its adjoining areas have either been told to evacuate or been sent warnings about torrential rains that have lashed Australia’s east coast, killing at least 14 in neighbouring Queensland state, that has faced one of the worst flood situations in recent times.

An incessant, week-long downpour has swollen rivers and reservoirs in the country’s most populous city, forcing authorities to issue a “severe weather warning” that was later called off on Thursday.

The downpour has been described as a “once-in-a-century event” for the country and its worst disaster to hit in over a decade.

The country’s east coast has been battered by a severe weather system which has cut off entire towns and submerged hundreds of homes and farms as it moved down into New South Wales from Queensland.

Evacuation orders had been issued to 200,000 Sydney residents while evacuation warnings were sent to another 300,000, according to the state emergency service.

“We do believe that things will get worse before they get better in the state,” New South Wales state premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters.

A girl walks through rising floodwaters along the Hawkesbury river (AFP via Getty Images)

Although Sydney dodged the “rain bomb” on Thursday as most of the rainfall was recorded in areas north and the south of the city, authorities said there was still a possibility of flooding on city fringes.

Water levels at nearby Windsor town rose by 12.2 metres, while Wisemans Ferry, a little more than 60km north of Windsor, braced for rain, reported local media.

Floodwaters also rose in Brisbane, where at least eight people had earlier died due to severe thunderstorms, while hailstones almost 2 inches wide pounded Inglewood town.

John Cawcutt, Queensland’s fire and emergency services assistant commissioner, said hundreds had called from Brisbane, seeking help after a flash flood struck the city.

“We’ve got high winds and of course, we’ve got the potential for flash flooding because of the already sodden ground out there,” Mr Cawcutt told Nine Network television.

He added: “Because of the saturation, creeks are rising very, very quickly — drains, stormwater areas, water is bubbling up from below ground so it’s right across Brisbane.”

The federal government announced it would provide further flood support measures for New South Wales and said it was finalising financial aid to Queensland.

The government had also requested a proposal of projects from Queensland to help with the post-flood recovery, prime minister Scott Morrison said.

“We will be there to help farmers, small businesses and every community in New South Wales to get back on their feet as soon as possible when floodwaters recede,” he said in a statement.