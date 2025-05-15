Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian democracy activist Yang Hengjun has written an emotional letter to prime minister Anthony Albanese to express gratitude for his “grave concerns” about his worsening health in a Chinese prison.

Yang, who was arrested in 2019 at an airport in China's southern city of Guangzhou, was given a suspended death sentence following a closed-door trial in February 2024 by a Chinese court on spying charges that he has denied.

Supporters and family members of Yang have raised concerns over his worsening medical condition in the prison cell, where they say he has been treated poorly. His friends fear he may die during his incarceration.

Writing from Beijing’s No 2 Prison, Yang told the Australian prime minister “words are now failing me” and tears blur his vision as he spoke of his “untold and unbearable suffering” at the jail.

“Dear Prime Minister Albanese, words are now failing me. Tears blur my vision. I can only use a silent voice to thank you and all the people who care for and love me,” he wrote.

"I feel all of your support beside me as I stagger through the hardest and darkest chapter of my life, allowing me to immerse in the warmth of humanity.

open image in gallery File: Protesters demanding release of writer and businessman Yang Hengjun during a rally in Canberra on 20 March 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

"It has helped me to understand the value of words and deeds of a government of the people, by the people, for the people – to enable me to fully understand the true meaning of being an Australian citizen.”

Yang wrote the letter on 9 January to the Australian prime minister on what he said was the sixth anniversary of his incarceration in a Chinese jail.

Mr Albanese confirmed Yang wrote to him during his diplomatic visit to Indonesia, a day after he was sworn into office on Tuesday for a second term after his 3 May election victory.

Canberra wants to see Yang "home in Australia, reunited with his family", foreign minister Penny Wong said in response to the missive.

"The prime minister and I were deeply moved by Dr Yang's letter a message of profound courage, resilience and hope despite extraordinarily difficult circumstances," she said in a statement.

“Dr Yang writes of his great love for his country – and we want to see him home in Australia, reunited with his family,” Ms Wong added.

“We continue to advocate for Dr Yang’s interests and wellbeing at every opportunity and at the highest levels, including access to appropriate medical care. Our thoughts remain with Dr Yang and his loved ones.”

open image in gallery This undated file photo released by Chongyi Feng shows Yang Hengjun, left, and his wife Yuan Xiaoliang ( AP )

A suspended death sentence in China grants a two-year reprieve from execution, before automatically getting converted to life in jail, or more rarely, a fixed term.

The sentence, handed down three years after his closed-door trial on espionage charges, shocked his family, including two sons who live in Australia, and supporters.

The Australian government has called his sentence "harrowing" and "appalling" with successive prime ministers lobbying for his release. Concerns have been raised over the 58-year-old’s health condition in prison with revelation that he has a large cyst on one of his kidneys.

Yang's friend, Sydney-based China academic Feng Chongyi, earlier said Yang is “a sick man in prison that has suffered from a heart condition, liver condition, especially his kidney condition, and other health conditions as well."

In his letter, Yang remembered Australia for its core values and said he also loves China, his motherland, saying he does not regret writing a single word supporting reform policies working for the Chinese government.

open image in gallery Yang Hengjun, author and former Chinese diplomat, who is now an Australian citizen, is pictured in an unknown location in Tibet ( REUTERS )

“All of this renders with greater clarity than before that Australia is defined not only by its blue sky, beautiful beaches, vast lands and boundless oceans. It is also defined by strong faith, common values, and a far-reaching vision based on facts and virtue,” he wrote.

“As a young and humble nation, we've firmly embraced multiculturalism”.

Yang, a Chinese-born Australian citizen, was a pro-democracy blogger. He worked as an employee of China's Ministry of State Security from 1989 to 1999 and was accused of spying for a country China has not publicly identified in a case whose details have not been made public.

Yang wrote about Chinese and US politics as a high-profile blogger and also wrote a series of spy novels before his detention.