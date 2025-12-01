Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A couple from Kazakhstan used a hidden T-shirt camera and earpieces to cheat a major Sydney casino out of nearly A$1.2m (£593,000), police alleged.

New South Wales Police said that Dilnoza Israilova, 36, was caught after security staff at the Barangaroo casino noticed a tiny camera attached to her Mickey Mouse T-shirt. The device, described as “discreet and difficult to spot”, allegedly relayed live footage from card tables.

Ms Israilova and her husband, Alisherykhoja Israilov, 44, were arrested shortly after.

“On Thursday a 36-year-old woman was observed by casino staff wearing a small, discreet camera attached to her shirt,” a police spokesperson said. “Officers were notified and attended the casino, where they arrested the woman and her 44-year-old husband.”

Investigators reported finding additional equipment during their search, including “magnetised probes” and a mirror attachment for a phone – items police said were used to rig games.

Authorities alleged the couple arrived from Kazakhstan in October and applied for casino membership immediately upon landing in Sydney.

Over the next several weeks, they reportedly returned to the venue multiple times, eventually racking up winnings amounting to A$1,179,412.

“With their mobile phones capturing images of the table, the pair communicated using deep-seated earpieces through which they received instructions to wager on different card games and ultimately cheat the casino,” the police alleged.

Casino staff raised concerns when their unusually high payouts continued, ultimately leading to Thursday’s intervention where Ms Israilova was allegedly caught in the act.

According to the police, the devices linked to the couple’s cellphones enabled them to obtain images of cards at gaming tables while concealed earpieces were used to relay betting instructions. Officers said the equipment allowed them to receive prompts on when to place wagers, giving them a decisive advantage.

A police spokesperson told the BBC that investigators were not seeking additional suspects connected to the alleged fraud.

A later search of the couple’s accommodation in Sydney uncovered more so-called “gambling props”, along with high-value jewellery and €2,000 (£1,750) in cash.

The defendants were charged with dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage and kept in custody after being denied bail at their Friday court appearance.

According to the Guardian, Ms Israilova is scheduled to return to court in February while Mr Israilov is due to appear on 11 December.