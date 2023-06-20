Man with axe goes on rampage in Chinese restaurants in New Zealand, injuring four

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man wielding an axe went on a Monday night rampage after entering several Chinese restaurants in New Zealand and injuring multiple people.

A 24-year-old identified by police entered three Chinese restaurants in the Auckland suburb of Albany and attacked customers with a weapon.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and that they have launched an investigation into the incident.

One injured victim was discharged from the hospital, while three others are in a stable condition, North Shore and Auckland hospital spokespeople were quoted as saying by The New Zealand Herald.

The axe-wielding man reportedly entered Zhangliang Malatang, Yues Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot – all Chinese restaurants – and started randomly attacking people at around 9pm on Monday.

Radio New Zealand quoted an unidentified eyewitness as saying that she was eating at Maya Hotpot with a friend when a man came at her friend with an axe.

According to her, people in the restaurant started shouting “what are you going to do? Why are you doing it?” before he hit her friend once again.

“I was in shock. When I realised what was happening, he tried to target me. I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head – so I blocked the axe with my hand,” another eyewitness told The New Zealand Herald.

“When he realised he can’t catch us, he just turned around and went into another restaurant and kept attacking.”

Local police said the suspect was due to appear in court on Tuesday and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Further charges are expected, acting detective inspector Timothy Williams told reporters.

The suspect was later identified as a Chinese national. Waitemata East area commander Stefan Sagar acknowledged “how frightening this was for those involved”.

He said police believe it was an isolated incident, adding that there is no evidence “to suggest this is a racially-motivated attack”.

Labour MP Naisi Chen spoke to the media after visiting the restaurants.

“I’m really disturbed by this attack and I know it’s been really hard for the community. The community needs a lot of support... I know it will take a bit of time before it recovers.”

On Tuesday morning, local reports said business owners of several eateries on Corinthian Dr in Albany were waiting as police had cordoned off the area after the attacks.