Hundreds of bagpipers smash world record with rendition of AC/DC rock classic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of bagpipers in Melbourne set a new world record, performing AC/DC’s iconic rock anthem It’s a Long Way to the Top.

The event, dubbed "The Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash," saw the massed musicians gather at Federation Square on Swanston Street.

This location holds particular significance as it was the backdrop for AC/DC’s 1976 music video for the very same track, where the band famously played on a flatbed truck moving through city traffic.

The unique performance coincided with AC/DC’s first Australian concert in a decade, scheduled for the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a short distance from Federation Square.

Guitarist Angus Young, 70, is the sole remaining band member from that original 1976 film clip who is also participating in the current Australian tour.

open image in gallery From left: Brian Johnson, Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams, Angus Young and Phil Rudd of AC/DC being honoured at the Rock Walk handprint ceremony at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, California, 2000 ( Getty Images )

Thousands of spectators crammed the square for the world record attempt. Many of the 374 pipers had to squeeze through the crowd to the stage area. The oldest piper was 98-years-old, organisers said.

Among the bagpipers was Les Kenfield and Kevin Conlon, two of the three members of Rats of Tobruk Memorial Pipes and Drums who played with AC/DC on the truck 49 years ago.

“It didn't strike you at the time how big this event is until now," Kenfield told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “Now it’s one of the greatest things — probably the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Having been declared world record holders, the massed pipers played “Happy Birthday” on request, followed by an impromptu “Amazing Grace” to a cheering crowd, many using their phones to record the moment.

The Australian Book of Records, which has been certifying records since 2012, confirmed that 374 pipers had together broken a record set by 333 pipers in Bulgaria in 2012. The U.K.'s better known Guinness World Records, which confirmed the Bulgarian record, told The Associated Press that it hadn’t been approached to assess the Melbourne record attempt.

Many of the enthusiastic spectators wore AC/DC T-shirts. Asked from the stage who among them were going to the concert afterwards, many hands went up.

One AC/DC fan who didn’t see the record set was Keegan Kohler, 23, a self-employed electrician from Columbus, Ohio. He had been waiting outside the concert stadium since 4:50 a.m. to ensure he’d be first in when the gates opened at 5 p.m. The bagpipes record was set nearby at 5:15 p.m.

Kohler had seen AC/DC perform their Power Up Tour this year in Cleveland, Washington, D.C., Detroit and Pittsburgh, but expects the experience will be better in the band’s home country. He will see two shows in Melbourne and one in the band's hometown of Sydney.

“I think Aussie crowds are going to be way better than the U.S.," he said. "I think it’s going to be more eventful, more head banging, more excitement with the crowds.”

Kohler also reacquainted himself outside the stadium with Stephen Scott, from Charlotte, North Carolina. The pair first met in a line outside an AC/DC concert in Detroit.

Scott, a 33-year-old real estate agent, has seen the current tour multiple times in Europe as well as the United States and wanted to see the band perform in Australia.

“I’ve always talked about wanting to see them here. This is the first opportunity really to do it and maybe the last,” Scott said.

His fiancée Amber Thompson, a 31-year-old artist, said it was Scott’s idea to travel 10,000 miles for the concert.

“I enjoy it, but I probably wouldn’t be here if I didn’t know him,” she said, referring to Scott, whom she described as the true fan.