Two detained after tourist shot dead on Indonesian holiday island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities have detained two people after the fatal shooting of an Australian tourist on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The national police chief confirmed the news on Tuesday.

“One of the suspects is now in Jakarta and while another one is traveling from abroad to Jakarta,” National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters.

One suspect is detained in the capital and the other was detained overseas and is being returned to Indonesia under the supervision of authorities.

Prabowo did not provide further details regarding the detention of the two suspects.

The arrest was a collaboration between Indonesian police and immigration agencies and the Australian Federal Police, Prabowo said.

Zivan Radmanovic, 32, from Melbourne, was fatally shot just after midnight on Saturday at Villa Casa Santisya near Munggu Beach in the district of Badung, on the southern side of the island. He died at the scene.

The second victim, who is 34 and also from Melbourne, was seriously wounded, said Badung Police chief Arif Batubara.

Witnesses said two masked attackers arrived at the villa on a scooter around midnight.

open image in gallery Indonesia Bali Shooting ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Police said the villa had only three rooms occupied with a total of five guests when the shooting happened. The two victims’ wives were also there, and another foreign tourist, Batubara said.

Radmanovic was shot in a bathroom, where police found 17 bullet casings and two intact bullets.

At least three witnesses at the villa told investigators that two gunmen, one wearing an orange jacket with a dark helmet and another wearing a dark green jacket, a black mask and a dark helmet, arrived on a scooter at the villa around midnight.

Radmanovic’s wife, Gourdeas Jazmyn, 30, told police that she suddenly woke up when she heard her husband screaming. She cowered under a blanket when she heard multiple gunshots.

She later found her husband’s body and the injured Australian, whose wife has also testified to seeing the attackers.