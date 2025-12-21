Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese was booed by sections of the crowd at a memorial in Sydney on Sunday as Australia marked a National Day of Reflection for victims of last week’s antisemitic gun attack at Bondi Beach.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens wounded when two gunmen opened fire during Hanukkah celebrations at the seaside on Sunday last week.

Tens of thousands of people, including the prime minister and several other leaders, attended the vigil at Bondi Beach under a heavy police presence that included snipers on rooftops.

At least one member of the crowd shouted “blood on your hands” at Mr Albanese, News.com reported, while television and radio networks observed a minute of silence nationwide.

“Like the grass here at Bondi was stained with blood, so, too, has our nation been stained. We have landed up in a dark place,” David Ossip, the president of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, said.

“But friends, Hanukkah teaches us that light can illuminate even the bleakest of places. A single act of courage, a single flame of hope, can give us direction and point the path forward,” Mr Ossip said, according to Reuters.

Mr Albanese did not speak at the event after organisers declined the suggestion, anticipating he would be booed. He was jeered upon arrival and again later when a speaker mentioned his name during the memorial.

open image in gallery Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (2nd R), his wife Jodie Haydon (bottom C) and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles arrive for a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting that took place last week at Bondi Beach ( Getty Images )

Over the past week, the prime minister has faced widespread criticism for not attending the funerals of the victims. He sat in the front row wearing a kippah, the traditional Jewish cap.

In contrast, New South Wales premier Chris Minns received a standing ovation.

“[Minns] has not missed a funeral, a synagogue service or the opportunity to be with the Jewish community this week. Thank you, Chris, for your leadership,” Mr Ossip told the crowd.

Also present was the father of shopkeeper Ahmed al Ahmed, hailed as the “Bondi Hero” for ducking between cars and wrestling a gun from one of the attackers.

open image in gallery NSW Premier Chris Minns arrives for a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting that took place last week at Bondi Beach ( Getty Images )

“Ahmed has asked me to pass on the following message to us all: ‘The Lord is close to the broken-hearted. Today I stand with you, my brothers and sisters’,” Mr Ossip said.

Mr Albanese has ordered a review of police and national intelligence agencies following the attack, describing the shooting as an “Isis-inspired atrocity” that underscored Australia’s rapidly changing security environment.

“The Isis-inspired atrocity last Sunday reinforces the rapidly changing security environment in our nation,” Mr Albanese said on Saturday. “Our security agencies must be in the best position to respond.”

open image in gallery Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese attends a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting ( Getty Images )

Authorities said on Sunday the Bondi Beach attack exposed gaps in gun licence assessments and information-sharing between agencies.

In the aftermath of Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in nearly three decades, the government has also flagged tighter gun controls, while the New South Wales premier is moving to strengthen laws against hate speech.

Authorities are probing the mass shooting as an act of terrorism targeting Jews.

The Bondi Beach mass shooting was the most serious in a string of recent antisemitic incidents in Australia, including attacks on synagogues, buildings and cars, since Israel invaded Gaza in October 2023.

Mr Albanese also condemned anti-immigration rallies held on Sunday in Sydney and Melbourne, saying they sought to “sow division in the aftermath of last Sunday’s antisemitic terrorist attack”.