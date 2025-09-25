Australian kindergarten asks parents to pay thousands for their children’s artwork

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cash-strapped kindergarten in Australia, which asked parents to pay A$2,200 (£1,000) for the children's artwork, was forced to roll back its decision following a public outcry.

The Craigslea Kindergarten in Brisbane's north issued a notice earlier this month asking parents to pay the eye-watering amount to take home a curated portfolio of their toddler's artwork.

The folders, which were marked as a fundraising effort, were crammed with a chaotic mix of smudges, splashes, and enthusiastic doodles, along with pictures of the children making art.

The childcare claimed the proceeds from the sale of the children's portfolios would help pay back AU$40,000 (£19,600) it allegedly owed to staff in overdue salaries. The childcare reportedly closed last month after funding was halted amid an investigation into claims about its governance.

One of the parents, who identified as Brooke Dolan, told 9News that she received an email from the centre's director, Thomas D'Souza, which said the "committee had passed a resolution to try and fundraise by selling the children's artwork".

"It's ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous," she said, adding: "I don't even really have words for it."

She added: "We signed consent forms at the start of the year that say the portfolios belong to us and that parents have a right to handle their kid's sensitive information including photos."

Ms Dolan claimed that when she decided to take her ﻿child's portfolio without paying the hefty amount, she was reported to the police for stealing.

The police investigation triggered a backlash against the childcare, which prompted it to hand over children’s art portfolios for free.

While affiliated with early childhood education provider C&K, Craigslea Kindergarten operates independently, according to reports. A C&K spokesperson said with the support of the Department of Education, the children’s portfolios had been safely recovered.

“These important records are now available for families to collect, free of charge,” the spokesperson was quoted by 7News as saying.

The Department of Education assured the parents that they had legal rights over their children's works.

"Under the Education and Care Services National Regulations, parents can request certain documentation pertaining to their child. The approved provider must make the documentation available on request," they said.

Queensland premier David Crisafulli entered the fray earlier this week, dismissing the committee’s demands as “pretty un-Australian” and a sign of desperation.

“I think it's emotional blackmail,” he told the Today Show. “It's been a long time since I've been in that position. I never saw any Picassos come home, that's for sure. But they mean something to you. It's special. It's an achievement,” he added.

“I just think it's wrong on so many levels. There are better things to be worried about at the moment. Let's give the kids their finger painting and let's get on with life.”