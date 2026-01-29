Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China is sending a team to help the Australian authorities catch a man who allegedly doused a nine-month-old baby with scalding coffee in 2024.

The attack occurred in a Brisbane park on 27 August 2024, and left the baby with burns to his face, neck, chest, and limbs. The child later underwent eight surgeries, including grafts and laser treatments.

The man, who has been pictured from CCTV footage but not named, reportedly fled to China soon after the incident. His whereabouts remain unknown.

China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, confirmed on Thursday that they had sent a “working group” to Brisbane to help with the investigation.

“I’m not sure if I should announce this at this moment, but there’s going to be a working group from China coming to Brisbane,” Mr Xiao said.

“We are now preparing for the working group to come, so we are serious in addressing this concern, and we’re serious in taking the necessary actions.”

Mr Xiao said the team would work with the Australian police to “see what exactly happened, how it happened, and how both sides can work together as a follow-up”.

open image in gallery Attack left the baby with serious burns to his face, neck, chest, and limbs ( ABC News )

China and Australia do not have an extradition treaty. “China has extraterritorial jurisdiction to prosecute its citizens for conduct which occurs outside China,” the Queensland Police and the Australian Federal Police said in a joint statement.

It added that they were “supporting a delegation of Chinese authorities” and thanked the visiting team for their “ongoing cooperation”.

The Queensland Police previously released CCTV footage of the man fleeing the park in a plaid shirt and cargo shorts. He’s suspected to have boarded a flight out of Sydney four days later.

open image in gallery Man wanted in connection with an attack on a baby is seen fleeing a Brisbane park in Australia ( Queensland Police )

The baby’s mother said the attack had left her with anxiety about going out in public with her son. “I will always have fear and anxiety being out in public with my son. It’s affected my mental health for the rest of my life,” she said.

She still had no idea who the attacker was, the woman said. “It sounds like they were very, very close to catching him. This obviously means that we’re going to have to wait who knows how long to get justice for our son,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

The Australian police have issued an arrest warrant for the man for acts intending to cause bodily harm, a charge that carries life imprisonment in the country.

The police said the suspect was an itinerant worker, who had travelled back and forth to Australia several times since 2019 and lived in both New South Wales and Victoria.