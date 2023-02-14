Boy, 8, dies from ‘electrocution’ while on holiday with family at Fiji resort

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An eight-year-old boy died of suspected electrocution while on a holiday with his parents in Fiji last week.

Tributes started pouring in for Cairo Winitana, a “shy, tough little kid” who was found lying “motionless” near a flower garden at a hotel on Thursday.

His mother, Amber De Thierry, led tributes on social media, uploading a photo of him as a newborn child.

“I loved you my son from the moment I found out I was carrying you and will love you forever more my beautiful, beautiful blue eyes,” she wrote.

The eight-year-old lived in Sydney but was from New Zealand.

Cairo started playing junior rugby league in 2021 for the Milperra Colts in Sydney.

In a statement, the club said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“He was a shy, tough little kid who loved his footy,” the club said. “Once a Colt... always a Colt. Rest in love, Cairo.”

The boy was staying with his parents at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island Resort on the west coast of Fiji’s main island. He was taken to a hospital but doctors were unable to revive him.

“Initial information gathered is that the child was allegedly electrocuted however the post-mortem will have to confirm that,” the Fiji police said.

A full investigation into the incident has been launched. New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing assistance to the family.

“We are aware of the death of a child in Denarau and are providing assistance to the family,” a spokesperson said. “For privacy reasons, no further details will be provided.”

The Fiji resort also released a statement saying it would work with police on the investigation.

“We have expressed our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them at this time,” a Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific spokesperson was quoted as saying to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Our management team is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and cooperating with the police and authorities.”

Meanwhile, the family members of the boy have set up a fundraiser for his parents to raise money to transport Cairo’s body from Fiji to Australia. “As you could all imagine this is a very devastating loss for our family,” Glenys Wana, a relative, wrote on a GoFundMe page for the family.

“We humbly invite you to offer support for both Amber and Clarke [his father] as they navigate through this unimaginable nightmare they are now forced to live with. We all know Clarke and Amber to be the most loving, kind-hearted and genuine people.”