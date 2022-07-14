Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cardinal George Pell sued by father of Australian choirboy over sexual assault claims

The claimant said he suffered ‘nervous shock’ after learning of the allegations a year after his son’s death

Lamiat Sabin
Thursday 14 July 2022 09:30
Comments
<p>Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, on 4 June 2021 </p>

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, on 4 June 2021

(Andy Brownbill/AP)

The Catholic Church and Cardinal George Pell are being sued by the father of an Australian man that was allegedly sexually abused as a child.

In 2018, Cardinal Pell – who has always maintained his innocence – was convicted by jury of abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the mid-1990s.

He was the highest-ranking Catholic figure to receive such a conviction.

The convictions were later quashed by Australia’s top court – the High Court of Australia – after he argued that the jury’s verdict had relied too heavily on evidence from one of the choirboys and that other evidence had not been properly considered.

The seven judges unanimously ruled in his favour, saying that other testimonies had introduced “a reasonable possibility that the offending had not taken place”.

Recommended

Cardinal Pell had spent more than a year in prison before an appeal allowed him to be released in 2020.

The father of one of the alleged victims has now lodged a civil claim against Cardinal Pell and the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Lawyers said that the man is seeking an undisclosed sum of damages for the “nervous shock” he suffered after learning of the allegations a year after his son died.

Nervous shock is a legal term for a recognised mental disorder, injury or illness caused by the actions or omissions of another party.

The father also argues in his statement of claim that the Church had breached its duty of care and is therefore also liable to pay damages.

The identities of the father and his son, who died in 2014, cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

Recommended

A hearing for the claim has been scheduled for August.

The Independent has contacted the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in