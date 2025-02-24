Why Australia and New Zealand are worried about Chinese warships operating nearby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia and New Zealand have expressed concerns over China's naval exercises in the Tasman Sea, citing a lack of prior notification.

The drills, involving live fire, took place in international waters along a busy commercial flight path, causing flights between the two countries to be diverted.

While the exercises did not violate international laws, analysts suggest they underscore rising regional tensions linked to China's growing influence.

On Thursday, the Australian government said that three Chinese warships were sailing unusually close to its shores on an undeclared mission.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles noted the Chinese ships' presence within Australia's exclusive economic zone was “not unprecedented, but unusual”.

However, commercial flights had to be hurriedly diverted the following day after the Chinese ships sent a warning to pilots that they were flying above a live firing exercise.

A New Zealand navy ship monitoring the situation confirmed live fire from the warships on Saturday.

New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins ( Getty )

Why are Australia and New Zealand worried?

Political leaders from both countries emphasised that China didn’t breach international law, but said the warships should have given more notice before conducting live fire exercises.

The activities also raised eyebrows because they happened further south than usual.

The live fire activities happened on “a couple of hours’ notice” rather than the expected 12 to 24 hours, New Zealand’s Defence Minister Judith Collins told Radio New Zealand on Monday.

China was not required by law to give that much advance warning, but after planes scrambled to divert, Collins said officials were “seeking assurance from the Chinese embassy” about future activities.

She said she did not know what the Chinese military planned for the vessels in the coming days. Leaders said there was no danger to either country and stopped short of criticising China for undertaking the activities.

China is the biggest export partner for both Australia and New Zealand, and the episode follows a period of improved ties between Beijing and Canberra as a Chinese trade freeze on many Australia goods has gradually thawed.

But the latest developments could force the Australian government to rethink its celebration of success on China said Michael Shoebridge, a former Australian defense and security official and director of the think tank Strategic Analysis Australia.

“If the Australian Prime Minister admits that this stabilization of the Australia-China relationship has done nothing to stop China’s growing aggression towards our military in the wider region, it undercuts their signature foreign policy achievement," he said.

What does China say?

Chinese officials vehemently rejected the suggestion that the military didn’t warn of their activities. China’s Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said Sunday that the vessels “repeatedly issued safety notices in advance”.

Australian leaders had “made unreasonable accusations against China and deliberately hyped it up”, Wu said.

Why is this happening now?

Shoebridge said China's annoyance about Australia's growing military ties in Asia might be one reason for the manoeuvres. Bolstered security ties with Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam, all three of which have territorial disputes with China, have increased Australia’s presence in the region's waters.

Beijing is seeking to isolate those countries at a time of flux in global relations and ratcheting tension between China and Taiwan, the analyst said.

But many also suggested the drills were a demonstration of the Chinese navy’s growing size and capabilities in a region where Beijing is ambitious for a larger presence.

China has keenly sought security deals with small island nations throughout the South Pacific, raising anxiety in Wellington and Canberra about the prospect of fierce territorial contest in their backyards. That's provoked backlash from Pacific leaders, who resent scrutiny of their diplomacy by Australia and New Zealand.

“Anyone who thought there wasn’t a downside to building a military relationship with China now knows that isn’t true,” said Shoebridge.

“The last thing anyone in the South Pacific should want is the Chinese military bringing the tension and aggression they’ve brought to Southeast Asia and North Asia to our local neighbourhood.”