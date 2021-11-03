Police have released the first picture of missing four-year-old Cleo Smith after she was found at a home in Western Australia.

Cleo had disappeared from a campsite in Western Australia’s Point Quobba on 16 October and was found inside a locked house, police said on Wednesday.

In the photo shared on Facebook and Twitter by Western Australia Police, Smith can be seen on a hospital bed, smiling and waving to the camera.

The photo has been captioned: “The miracle we all hoped for.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Western Australia Police said that the child was found in a locked house.

“A police team broke their way into a locked house in Carnarvon about 1am. They found little Cleo in one of the rooms,” the statement said.

The statement added that the child ,who has been reunited with her parents, is “alive and well”.

Cleo’s mother Ellie Smith posted a photo on Instagram shortly afterwards with the caption: “Our family is whole again.”

https://www.instagram.com/elliejaydee23/?hl=en

A 36-year-old man has been arrested from Carnarvon in connection with her disappearance, and is being questioned by detectives, police said.