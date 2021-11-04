A man has been charged over the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who went missing from a remote campsite in Western Australia.

Terry Kelly, 36, was charged with offences including forcibly taking a child under 16 and is expected to appear at Carnarvon Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Cleo had last been seen in her family’s tent in the early hours of 16 October at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod.

The youngster was found safe on Wednesday after police raided a locked house in Carnarvon, a town about 62 miles south of the campsite and just two miles from her family home.

