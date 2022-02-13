Authorities in New Zealand are determined not to dance to the tunes of protesters blasting the Twister Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” to counter cops playing Barry Manilow’s greatest hits in an attempt to dislodge them from outside the parliament building.

The songs are being played by authorities on a 15-minute loop, according to news reports. The “Convoy for Freedom” protesters, undeterred, are responding to sprinklers by digging trenches and installing makeshift drainpipes to divert the water.

Hundreds of protesters arrived in capital Wellington and blocked streets in the city. They have been voicing their opposition since Tuesday to coronavirus vaccine mandates in New Zealand, taking inspiration from the truckers’ “Freedom Convoy” protests in Canada.

The idea to make the protesters “uncomfortable” was floated by Parliament speaker Trevor Mallard who suggested using a sound system to blast out vaccine messages, decades-old Barry Manilow songs, and the 1990s hit ‘Macarena’ on a repeated loop, reported the Associated Press. He also instructed last week that the sprinklers be turned on them.

Protesters scattered bales of straw on the soaking grounds, shouted, and danced. One group performed an Indigenous Maori haka.

Police arrested 122 people and charged many of them with trespassing or obstruction on Thursday, but so far they have not used riot gear or carried guns.

In one physical confrontation, a video of two female officers dragging a naked woman by her hair went viral. New Zealand police told AP they did not remove the woman’s clothing and that she had been naked for “some time” before her arrest.

“No-one who is here is here legally, and if they’re getting wet from below as well as above, they’re likely to be a little bit less comfortable and more likely to go home,” Mr Mallard was quoted as telling news organisation Stuff.

“Some people have suggested we add the vaccine in the water, but I don’t think it works that way,” he joked.

New Zealand had closed its borders and implemented strict lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus. The nation reported just 53 Covid-19 deaths among its population of five million.

(With additional reporting from AP)