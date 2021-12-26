Hundreds mistakenly told positive Covid tests were negative in Australia

Mix-up believed to be result of increased pressures due to large volume of tests

Emily Atkinson
Sunday 26 December 2021 15:43
Comments
<p> medical worker takes a swab from a man at a drive-through Covid-19 test centre in western Sydney on December 21, 2021. </p>

medical worker takes a swab from a man at a drive-through Covid-19 test centre in western Sydney on December 21, 2021.

(AFP via Getty Images)

A testing laboratory in Australia incorrectly sent 400 people negative Covid test results on Christmas Day, despite the fact they had actually tested positive.

St Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, sent the false results out on the evening of the 25 December via text message. They were corrected the following morning.

An investigation into the mistake has since been set up by an emergency response team, the laboratory’s medical director said. The mix-up is believed to be the result of increased pressures to process a large volume of tests.

Almost 10,000 coronavirus cases were recorded across Australia on Saturday amid a record breaking surge in positive tests in the country.

The majority of cases have been found in New South Wales, where the St Vincent’s Hospital is located.

Recommended

According to officials, these cases are thought to be the new omicron variant - although a shortfall of genomic sequencing in New South Wales means these suspicions cannot yet be confirmed.

“We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get Omicron,” said the New South Wales health minister, Brad Hazzard.

“If we’re all going to get Omicron, the best way to face it is when we have full vaccinations including our booster.”

Most recent figures show that, as of 22 December, over 90 per cent of over-16s in Australia had received two doses of the coronavirus vaccination vaccine.

New South Wales also had the highest vaccination rate compared to the other five Australian states.

Australia has recently taken the decision to reduce the waiting time between the second dose and the booster jab to three months from 31 January to encourage take-up.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in