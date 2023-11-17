For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Australian whistleblower who exposed allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan has pleaded guilty to leaking classified information.

Former military lawyer David McBride pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing and unlawfully sharing secret military information, which was then passed on to journalists at ABC News.

McBride told the media outside the courtroom: “I’ll say one thing, and that is, I stand tall, and I believe I did my duty ... and I see this as the beginning of a better Australia.”

His admission of guilt comes after the Australian Capital Territory’s Supreme Court decided to uphold a Commonwealth intervention to withhold crucial evidence due to its potential to jeopardise “the security and defence of Australia” if disclosed.

ABC News used the information provided by McBride in 2017 as the basis for its investigative series The Afghan Files, which provided an unprecedented insight into alleged war crimes committed by Australia’s elite special forces in Afghanistan.