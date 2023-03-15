For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Deanna “Violet” Coco, the climate protester who blocked one lane on the Sydney Harbour Bridge with a truck last April, has had her 15-month prison sentence quashed by a court in Australia.

Now Ms Coco has said that she will sue the police and seek compensation after spending 13 days in prison.

She cried in relief when her sentence was overturned, saying that “the last 11 months have been incredibly difficult”.

She added: “My body was awash with relief. We need to protect our right to protest, justice was served today.”

Ms Coco, 32, was issued with a 12-month conditional release order on Wednesday after district court judge Mark Williams heard she had been initially imprisoned on false information provided by the NSW police, according to local reports.

“Obviously we need to continue our right to protest. Protest is such an important part of our democracy,” she said.

Ms Coco and three others – including fellow activist Alan Russell Glover – drove a Hino truck onto the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the morning peak hour on 13 April last year. It was part of an environmental protest against climate inaction by authorities.

In December last year, Ms Coco was sentenced to prison for 15 months with a non-parole period of eight months for what the magistrate called “childish stunts” and “selfish emotional” actions.

Ms Coco pleaded guilty to seven charges, including using an authorised explosive not as prescribed, possessing a bright light distress signal in a public place, and interfering with the safe operation of a bridge.

She spent 13 days in jail before being released on bail ahead of her bid to appeal her sentence.

Meanwhile, Judge Mark Williams SC on Wednesday withdrew all but two of Ms Coco’s convictions and sentenced her to a 12-month conditional release order.

The judge also said that he accepted Ms Coco was not a danger to the community.

The other protester facing court, Mr Glover, successfully appealed his 18-month community corrections order and $3,000 fine, after he was sentenced earlier this month. Mr Williams quashed his conviction and sentenced him to a 12-month conditional release order.