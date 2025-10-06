Prosecutors want longer sentence for Australian mushroom killer Erin Patterson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian prosecutors on Monday filed an appeal seeking a longer guaranteed prison term for Erin Patterson, who was sentenced to life for poisoning four of her estranged husband’s relatives with death cap mushrooms but will be eligible for parole after 33 years.

Victoria state’s Office of Public Prosecutions said in a statement it had filed the appeal to the Victorian Court of Appeal, claiming the sentence handed to Patterson a month ago was “manifestly inadequate.”

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison in September by the Victorian Supreme Court for the murder of three people and the attempted murder a fourth, all of whom were lunch guests at her home in 2023.

Patterson fed them beef Wellington pastry dishes laced with toxic mushrooms. Her motive remains a mystery.

Prosecutors argued last month that she should never be eligible for parole. Her lawyers had asked for Patterson to serve 30 years before she could be considered for early release.

Justice Christopher Beale set a non-parole period of 33 years, meaning she could potentially be set free in 2056 at the age of 82.

Patterson's lawyer Richard Edney told Beale last week that she would lodge an appeal against her jury convictions within a month.

Three Court of Appeal judges will hear both appeals on a date that is yet to be set.

Patterson was convicted in July of murdering Don and Gail Patterson, the parents of her husband Simon Patterson. She also murdered Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, and attempted her murder Ian Wilkinson, who spent weeks in a hospital.

Simon Patterson was also invited to the lunch but declined.

She was arrested and charged in November 2023, about four months after the lethal lunch.

While it wasn’t disputed that Patterson served the mushroom-laced lunch, the jury was required to decide whether she knew the food contained death caps, and if she intended for them to die.

Her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, told the jury about how the couple’s relationship had become strained in the months leading up to the lunch. Wilkinson, a pastor in a nearby regional town, told the court that Patterson had served her beef wellington on a different coloured plate.