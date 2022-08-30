Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman found dead in Ernst & Young’s Sydney office after social event

The woman had spent her Friday afternoon at a popular club in Sydney for a social event

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 30 August 2022 12:22
Comments

Related: Nurse charged over Sydney fire

A 33-year-old female Ernst & Young employee was found dead just hours after attending an event organised by the company in Australia.

The employee’s body was discovered by her colleagues at the accounting firm’s George Street office in Sydney at around midnight on Friday.

The woman, who has not been named yet, had spent her Friday afternoon at a popular club in Sydney for a social event held by the company before returning to the office at around 7.30pm local time to finish some work, The Australian newspaper reported.

New South Wales police said emergency services were called to the company office, which is in the middle of peak auditing season, at 12.20am on Saturday when the officers located the body.

The woman was reportedly escorted from the club by staff due to excessive consumption of alcohol.

Recommended

Police, however, said a review of CCTV footage suggested she was not visibly inebriated. They are not currently treating the death as suspicious.

David Larocca, Ernst & Young’s chief executive in Oceania, said the company was “deeply shocked and saddened” and is in the process of conducting a “comprehensive and wide-ranging internal review”.

“Our hearts go out the family and we have been in contact to offer our support and condolences,” he said, adding that the company’s chief mental health officer will be part of the review.

“Counselling has been offered to all staff and team members. We have an established EPA program that’s available 24/7 to our people and their families, as well as onsite counselling services.”

The staff at the firm were emailed by management on Monday to inform them about the incident at the Sydney office.

Recommended

“While the police investigation is ongoing we have been informed that there were no suspicious circumstances,” the email read.

The employees said they have been offered mental health counselling by the company.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in